PYR

Designed as an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem, Vulcan Forged is a community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through its development programs, incubation and crowdfunding. For blockchain game enthusiasts, Vulcan Forged is a one-stop shop where they can access popular games and a huge NFT marketplace to buy and sell digital assets in-game. The entire ecosystem is powered by its own PYR settlement, staking and utility token. The ERC20-compatible PYR is a cross-platform currency that can be used in game titles that are part of the Vulcan Forged ecosystem.

NamnPYR

RankNo.567

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)15.18%

Cirkulationsutbud43,093,577.70741814

Maxutbud50,000,000

Totalt utbud50,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet0.8618%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin49.73695922655937,2021-12-01

Lägsta pris0.8806085929424455,2025-04-07

Offentlig blockkedjaETH

IntroduktionDesigned as an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem, Vulcan Forged is a community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through its development programs, incubation and crowdfunding. For blockchain game enthusiasts, Vulcan Forged is a one-stop shop where they can access popular games and a huge NFT marketplace to buy and sell digital assets in-game. The entire ecosystem is powered by its own PYR settlement, staking and utility token. The ERC20-compatible PYR is a cross-platform currency that can be used in game titles that are part of the Vulcan Forged ecosystem.

Sektor

Sociala medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.