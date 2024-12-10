PEAQ

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

NamnPEAQ

RankNo.361

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.81%

Cirkulationsutbud893,450,010.3489045

Maxutbud0

Totalt utbud4,277,857,252.9360495

Cirkulationshastighet%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10

Lägsta pris0.0944989658924151,2025-03-13

Offentlig blockkedjaPEAQEVM

