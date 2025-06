PCX

ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.

RankNo.2280

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)1.19%

Cirkulationsutbud12,505,374.7

Maxutbud21,000,000

Totalt utbud12,505,374.7

Cirkulationshastighet0.5954%

Utgivningsdatum2019-05-25 00:00:00

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin19.7293763557,2020-08-27

Lägsta pris0.025468986400567124,2025-04-08

Offentlig blockkedjaPCX

