Particle Network is the Layer 1 that powers chain abstraction, seamlessly unifying users and liquidity across Web3. At its core are Universal Accounts, which provide users with a single account and unified balance across all chains. These accounts are coordinated and secured by Particle Chain, Particle Network’s L1 blockchain, ensuring a frictionless experience across the entire Web3 ecosystem. As the L1 unifying all chains, Particle enables billions of users to seamlessly onboard and interact with dApps across every chain, serving as the foundation for mass adoption and playing an indispensable role in unifying the Open Web. As Web3’s largest chain abstraction infrastructure, Particle Network’s Universal Accounts solve the fragmentation of users, data, and liquidity, creating a truly seamless cross-chain experience.

NamnPARTI

RankNo.519

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)16.97%

Cirkulationsutbud233,000,000

Maxutbud1,000,000,000

Totalt utbud1,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet0.233%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.428008274672332,2025-03-25

Lägsta pris0.14025354993418265,2025-04-19

Offentlig blockkedjaBSC

Sektor

Sociala medier

