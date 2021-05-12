LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

NamnLAT

RankNo.749

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.06%

Cirkulationsutbud6,591,597,630.619468

Maxutbud0

Totalt utbud10,250,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet%

Utgivningsdatum2021-05-12 00:00:00

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.89407158,2021-05-12

Lägsta pris0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Offentlig blockkedjaLAT

IntroduktionPlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

Sektor

Sociala medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.