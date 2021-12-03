KOM

Kommunitas is a true decentralized and tierless launchpad with Revenue Sharing Model. There are 4 points that will make us lead the launchpad industry: 1. Tierless. Arent you tired of having NOT enough token to participate in launchpad allocation? In Kommunitas, any amount of KOM token will be calculated for allocation. 2. Transparent. Sick of launchpad with lottery system and not transparent? We praise our transparent way of calculating guaranteed allocation. 3. Revenue-Sharing Model. We share our revenue in stable (USDT) to 2 types of partners : - Kommunitas Private Partners: For users who staked at least 500,000 $KOM tokens. These partners receive 30% of non-refundable fees from First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) and Community round IKOs , distributed every Quarter, thats why its called Quarterly Revenue Sharing. - Kommunitas Millionaire Partners: For those who staked more than 10,000,000 $KOM tokens. These partners enjoy a share of 5% from our Monthly launchpad revenues. 4. Deflationary Token. From 40Billion to 2Billion total supply, a 95% reduction, showed our commitment to the KOMmunity. We also introduced the very first Social Engagement Burning where we burn our token based on social metrics and provide full reports every months. Not only that, a 50% Prematurity Withdrawal penalty (in KOM) will be burned Automatically when a user unstake his KOM token before each maturity date, this way ensuring a healthy circulating supply in the market.

NamnKOM

RankNo.1926

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.01%

Cirkulationsutbud1,660,762,205.8594

Maxutbud0

Totalt utbud2,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.0137401928558099,2021-12-03

Lägsta pris0.00055586532233776,2023-10-12

Offentlig blockkedjaMATIC

IntroduktionKommunitas is a true decentralized and tierless launchpad with Revenue Sharing Model. There are 4 points that will make us lead the launchpad industry: 1. Tierless. Arent you tired of having NOT enough token to participate in launchpad allocation? In Kommunitas, any amount of KOM token will be calculated for allocation. 2. Transparent. Sick of launchpad with lottery system and not transparent? We praise our transparent way of calculating guaranteed allocation. 3. Revenue-Sharing Model. We share our revenue in stable (USDT) to 2 types of partners : - Kommunitas Private Partners: For users who staked at least 500,000 $KOM tokens. These partners receive 30% of non-refundable fees from First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) and Community round IKOs , distributed every Quarter, thats why its called Quarterly Revenue Sharing. - Kommunitas Millionaire Partners: For those who staked more than 10,000,000 $KOM tokens. These partners enjoy a share of 5% from our Monthly launchpad revenues. 4. Deflationary Token. From 40Billion to 2Billion total supply, a 95% reduction, showed our commitment to the KOMmunity. We also introduced the very first Social Engagement Burning where we burn our token based on social metrics and provide full reports every months. Not only that, a 50% Prematurity Withdrawal penalty (in KOM) will be burned Automatically when a user unstake his KOM token before each maturity date, this way ensuring a healthy circulating supply in the market.

Sektor

Sociala medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.

MEXC är din enklaste väg till krypto. Utforska världens ledande kryptovalutabörser för att köpa, handla och tjäna pengar på krypto. Handla med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH och mer än 3,000 altcoins.
Sök
Favoriter
KOM/USDT
Kommunitas
----
--
24h hög
--
24h låg
--
24h volym (KOM)
--
24h Belopp (USDT)
--
Diagram
Info
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Marknadsaffärer
Spot
Öppna ordrar（0）
Orderhistorik
Handelshistorik
Öppna positioner (0)
MEXC är din enklaste väg till krypto. Utforska världens ledande kryptovalutabörser för att köpa, handla och tjäna pengar på krypto. Handla med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH och mer än 3,000 altcoins.
KOM/USDT
Kommunitas
--
--‎--
24h hög
--
24h låg
--
24h volym (KOM)
--
24h Belopp (USDT)
--
Diagram
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Info
Öppna ordrar（0）
Orderhistorik
Handelshistorik
Öppna positioner (0)
network_iconOnormalt nätverk
Linje 1
Kundservice online
Loading...