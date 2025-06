EXVG

Exverse is a new AI-powered free-to-play shooter that provides players with an unmatched and immersive gaming experience. With its intricate world customization, lore, and novel gameplay systems, all built on Unreal Engine 5. The Exverse universe encompasses three distinct planets, each with a unique set of offerings for players to explore. Players will be able to own, trade, sell & rent their in-game assets through our in-game marketplace.

NamnEXVG

RankNo.2596

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.97%

Cirkulationsutbud32,160,000

Maxutbud400,000,000

Totalt utbud400,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet0.0804%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.16170033314868762,2024-05-27

Lägsta pris0.003097718623845186,2025-04-09

Offentlig blockkedjaBSC

IntroduktionExverse is a new AI-powered free-to-play shooter that provides players with an unmatched and immersive gaming experience. With its intricate world customization, lore, and novel gameplay systems, all built on Unreal Engine 5. The Exverse universe encompasses three distinct planets, each with a unique set of offerings for players to explore. Players will be able to own, trade, sell & rent their in-game assets through our in-game marketplace.

Sektor

Sociala medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.