Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com
RankNo.35
Marknadsvärde$0.00
Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00
Marknadsandel0.0008%
Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.31%
Cirkulationsutbud26,571,560,696
Maxutbud100,000,000,000
Totalt utbud97,543,210,869
Cirkulationshastighet0.2657%
Utgivningsdatum--
Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--
Högsta någonsin0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24
Lägsta pris0.0114866815226,2018-12-17
Offentlig blockkedjaETH
