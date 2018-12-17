CRO

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

NamnCRO

RankNo.35

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel0.0008%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.31%

Cirkulationsutbud26,571,560,696

Maxutbud100,000,000,000

Totalt utbud97,543,210,869

Cirkulationshastighet0.2657%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24

Lägsta pris0.0114866815226,2018-12-17

Offentlig blockkedjaETH

Ansvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.

