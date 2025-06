ZIL

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

Ime in priimekZIL

UvrstitevNo.183

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.08%

Razpoložljivi obtok19,571,286,478.332047

Največja ponudba21,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba20,254,241,904.042046

Hitrost kroženja0.9319%

Datum izdaje2018-01-25 00:00:00

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano0.0081 USDT

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.25629331,2021-05-06

Najnižja cena0.00247720674605,2020-03-13

Javna veriga blokovZIL

