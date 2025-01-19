XTER

Xterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and platform that empowers gamers and developers with immersive Web3 experiences, leveraging player-owned economies and the XTER token, while attracting a diverse international audience, with the United States, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan contributing 40% of its traffic.

Ime in priimekXTER

UvrstitevNo.683

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)195.78%

Razpoložljivi obtok137,969,655

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.1379%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.5443925194708389,2025-01-19

Najnižja cena0.20838933444272303,2025-05-30

Javna veriga blokovNONE

