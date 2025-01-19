XTER

Xterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and platform that empowers gamers and developers with immersive Web3 experiences, leveraging player-owned economies and the XTER token, while attracting a diverse international audience, with the United States, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan contributing 40% of its traffic.

Ime in priimekXTER

UvrstitevNo.683

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)195.78%

Razpoložljivi obtok137,969,655

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.1379%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.5443925194708389,2025-01-19

Najnižja cena0.20838933444272303,2025-05-30

Javna veriga blokovNONE

UvodXterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and platform that empowers gamers and developers with immersive Web3 experiences, leveraging player-owned economies and the XTER token, while attracting a diverse international audience, with the United States, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan contributing 40% of its traffic.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.

MEXC je vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut. Spoznajte vodilno svetovno borzo kriptovalut za nakup, trgovanje in zaslužek s kriptovalutami. Trgujte z bitcoinom BTC, ethereumom ETH in več kot 3,000 altcoini.
Iskanje
Priljubljene
XTER/USDT
Xterio
----
--
24h najvišje
--
24h nizka
--
24h volumen (XTER)
--
24-urni znesek (USDT)
--
Grafikon
Informacije
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Trgovanja na trgu
Spot
Odprta naročila（0）
Zgodovina naročil
Zgodovina trgovanja
Odprte pozicije (0)
MEXC je vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut. Spoznajte vodilno svetovno borzo kriptovalut za nakup, trgovanje in zaslužek s kriptovalutami. Trgujte z bitcoinom BTC, ethereumom ETH in več kot 3,000 altcoini.
XTER/USDT
Xterio
--
--‎--
24h najvišje
--
24h nizka
--
24h volumen (XTER)
--
24-urni znesek (USDT)
--
Grafikon
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Informacije
Odprta naročila（0）
Zgodovina naročil
Zgodovina trgovanja
Odprte pozicije (0)
network_iconOmrežje je nenormalno
Linija 1
Spletna podpora strankam
Loading...