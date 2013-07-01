XLM
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
UvrstitevNo.15
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež0.0025%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.47%
Razpoložljivi obtok31,146,233,672.199463
Največja ponudba50,001,806,812
Skupna ponudba50,001,786,892.81785
Hitrost kroženja0.6229%
Datum izdaje2013-07-01 00:00:00
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04
Najnižja cena0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18
