Nexus Mutual uses the power of Ethereum so people can share risk together without the need for an insurance company. Nexus Mutual is a decentralised alternative to insurance. They’ve used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company, because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment and Governance.

UvrstitevNo.9636

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)189.28%

Razpoložljivi obtok657,237.34712418

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba657,237.34712418

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje2020-07-18 00:00:00

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov134.14417963,2021-05-12

Najnižja cena7.823164130047671,2022-12-30

Javna veriga blokovETH

