WEMIX
WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).
Ime in priimekWEMIX
UvrstitevNo.351
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež0.0001%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)1.30%
Razpoložljivi obtok421,728,857.6177949
Največja ponudba590,000,000
Skupna ponudba541,322,681.8652309
Hitrost kroženja0.7147%
Datum izdaje--
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov24.677931297626813,2021-11-21
Najnižja cena0.12754054,2021-06-22
Javna veriga blokovWEMIX
Panoga
Družbeni mediji
