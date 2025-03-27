WAL

Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.

Ime in priimekWAL

UvrstitevNo.99

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež0.0001%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)1.84%

Razpoložljivi obtok1,315,416,667

Največja ponudba5,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba5,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.263%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.8742222240859585,2025-03-27

Najnižja cena0.35568715943995327,2025-03-27

Javna veriga blokovSUI

