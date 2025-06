VSYS

V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.

Ime in priimekVSYS

UvrstitevNo.2005

Tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0,00%

Razpoložljivi obtok3 418 099 908

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba5 426 707 321

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje2019-01-18 00:00:00

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano0,0265 USDT

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.297542300258,2019-07-29

Najnižja cena0.000266082668131576,2025-06-01

Javna veriga blokovVSYS

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

