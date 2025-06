VIC

Viction, formerly TomoChain, is a people-centric layer-1 blockchain, offering zero-gas transactions and enhanced security to make Web3 easy and safe for everyone. VIC is the native cryptocurrency of Viction. It is used for several functions within the Viction ecosystem, including payment of transaction fees, staking and delegating, liquidity provision, and governance. As a payment method, it is used to pay for smart contract executions and transaction fees on the Viction network. Staking and delegating VIC helps secure the network and earn rewards.

Ime in priimekVIC

UvrstitevNo.795

Tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)1,18%

Razpoložljivi obtok121 193 318,65

Največja ponudba210 000 000

Skupna ponudba210 000 000

Hitrost kroženja0.5771%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov3.9177215,2021-09-06

Najnižja cena0.140720736515,2020-03-13

Javna veriga blokovTOMO

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

