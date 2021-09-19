TRAVA

TRAVA is the world’s first decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. While existing approaches provide only one or a few lending pools with their own parameters such as borrow/supply interest rate, liquidation threshold, Loan-to-Value ratio, or a limited list of exchangeable cryptocurrencies, TRAVA offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA also offers the credit score function based on financial data on-chain analysis as a useful tool that reduces risk and increases profits for all users. Now, we have already deployed our lending pool on BSC and on Fantom network. In the future, we plan to expand our lending platform to other networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche,... to build up a comprehensive solution for cross-chain lending.

Ime in priimekTRAVA

UvrstitevNo.2372

Tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0,00%

Razpoložljivi obtok3 999 876 186,836227

Največja ponudba5 000 000 000

Skupna ponudba4 745 402 992,914396

Hitrost kroženja0.7999%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.04662123961816,2021-09-19

Najnižja cena0.000082326110157653,2025-05-29

Javna veriga blokovBSC

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

