SuperTrust (SUT) is used as a means of payment for a global platform that is developed and operated directly. It will be used for the Global Direct Advertising Platform (MOAD) currently being developed and NATURUBOOK, a global natural environment sharing platform, and the SUT token will be utilized when using the platform. It will spread users through global marketing and maximize the value of the platform by cooperating with domestic and foreign partners. It will be used as a payment token to pay fees by increasing the number of users through global marketing. (Advertising fees, operating fees, service usage fees)

Ime in priimekSUT

UvrstitevNo.3263

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok0

Največja ponudba238,403,732

Skupna ponudba238,403,732

Hitrost kroženja0%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov5.829705253437297,2025-05-30

Najnižja cena0.3344397049660654,2024-12-05

Javna veriga blokovMATIC

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.