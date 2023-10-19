SUI
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
Ime in priimekSUI
UvrstitevNo.12
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež0.0032%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)42.90%
Razpoložljivi obtok3,338,327,017.9116654
Največja ponudba10,000,000,000
Skupna ponudba10,000,000,000
Hitrost kroženja0.3338%
Datum izdaje--
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov5.351851996195496,2025-01-06
Najnižja cena0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19
Javna veriga blokovSUI
Panoga
Družbeni mediji
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.