STEPN

STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with inbuilt Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements. STEPN is built around an essential daily activity for most people – moving around. We are the first project to effectively bring to life a functioning move&earn concept, finishing 4th out of 500+ projects at the Solana Ignition Hackathon 2021. Users equip themselves with NFTs in the form of Sneakers. By walking, jogging, or running outdoors, users will earn game currency, which can either be used in-game, or cashed out for profit. With Game-Fi, STEPN aims to nudge millions toward a healthier lifestyle, combat climate change and connect the public to Web 3.0, all while simultaneously hinging on it’s Social-Fi aspect to build a long-lasting platform fostering user generated Web 3.0 content.

Ime in priimekSTEPN

UvrstitevNo.276

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.72%

Razpoložljivi obtok2,878,922,183.086239

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba5,115,572,183.086239

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov4.114427206028121,2022-04-28

Najnižja cena0.03685184240577667,2025-04-07

Javna veriga blokovBSC

