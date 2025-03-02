SOSO
SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.
Ime in priimekSOSO
UvrstitevNo.496
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)3.17%
Razpoložljivi obtok115,133,243
Največja ponudba1,000,000,000
Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000
Hitrost kroženja0.1151%
Datum izdaje--
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02
Najnižja cena0.40019133860559203,2025-03-06
Javna veriga blokovETH
Panoga
Družbeni mediji
