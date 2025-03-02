SOSO

SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

Ime in priimekSOSO

UvrstitevNo.496

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)3.17%

Razpoložljivi obtok115,133,243

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.1151%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02

Najnižja cena0.40019133860559203,2025-03-06

Javna veriga blokovETH

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.

MEXC je vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut. Spoznajte vodilno svetovno borzo kriptovalut za nakup, trgovanje in zaslužek s kriptovalutami. Trgujte z bitcoinom BTC, ethereumom ETH in več kot 3,000 altcoini.
SOSO/USDT
SoSoValue
24h najvišje
24h nizka
24h volumen (SOSO)
24-urni znesek (USDT)
SOSO/USDT
SoSoValue
24h najvišje
24h nizka
24h volumen (SOSO)
24-urni znesek (USDT)
