SCPT

With television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.

Ime in priimekSCPT

UvrstitevNo.2292

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.01%

Razpoložljivi obtok680,808,006.4350024

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.6808%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.06028412649211071,2024-03-13

Najnižja cena0.000031903065015402,2024-01-04

Javna veriga blokovBSC

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.