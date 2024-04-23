SAFE

Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.

Ime in priimekSAFE

UvrstitevNo.157

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež0.0001%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)28.77%

Razpoložljivi obtok593,656,410

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.5936%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov3.7927473956184823,2024-04-23

Najnižja cena0.35536933804073645,2025-03-11

Javna veriga blokovETH

UvodSafe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.

MEXC je vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut. Spoznajte vodilno svetovno borzo kriptovalut za nakup, trgovanje in zaslužek s kriptovalutami. Trgujte z bitcoinom BTC, ethereumom ETH in več kot 3,000 altcoini.
Iskanje
Priljubljene
SAFE/USDT
Safe Token
----
--
24h najvišje
--
24h nizka
--
24h volumen (SAFE)
--
24-urni znesek (USDT)
--
Grafikon
Informacije
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Trgovanja na trgu
Spot
Odprta naročila（0）
Zgodovina naročil
Zgodovina trgovanja
Odprte pozicije (0)
MEXC je vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut. Spoznajte vodilno svetovno borzo kriptovalut za nakup, trgovanje in zaslužek s kriptovalutami. Trgujte z bitcoinom BTC, ethereumom ETH in več kot 3,000 altcoini.
SAFE/USDT
Safe Token
--
--‎--
24h najvišje
--
24h nizka
--
24h volumen (SAFE)
--
24-urni znesek (USDT)
--
Grafikon
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Informacije
Odprta naročila（0）
Zgodovina naročil
Zgodovina trgovanja
Odprte pozicije (0)
network_iconOmrežje je nenormalno
Linija 1
Spletna podpora strankam
Loading...