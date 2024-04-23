SAFE

Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.

Ime in priimekSAFE

UvrstitevNo.157

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež0.0001%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)28.77%

Razpoložljivi obtok593,656,410

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.5936%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov3.7927473956184823,2024-04-23

Najnižja cena0.35536933804073645,2025-03-11

Javna veriga blokovETH

UvodSafe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.