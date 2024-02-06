RIB

Ribus’s Real Estate Superapp project is a revolutionary platform that integrates the real estate market with blockchain and NFT technology, aiming to redefine how we interact with property and real estate investments. Focused on innovation, transparency, and security, the super app offers a unique experience in property ownership and investment, enabling the acquisition of property and timeshare NFTs, as well as participation in real ventures. With integrated real estate services, they provide smooth and efficient transactions, along with opportunities for passive income through tokens derived from real estate receivables. Their commitment is to democratize access to real estate investment, making it accessible to a wider audience, and providing an innovative and stable means for value growth in the cryptocurrency universe.

Ime in priimekRIB

UvrstitevNo.5640

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok0

Največja ponudba300,000,000

Skupna ponudba295,510,000

Hitrost kroženja0%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.1210085728693882,2024-02-06

Najnižja cena0.004159623286186239,2024-08-06

Javna veriga blokovMATIC

Panoga

