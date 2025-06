PMT

Public Masterpiece is the first of its kind, a unique and innovative collective that builds bridges between physical art and blockchain. It shines new light on authenticity by tracking each artwork with digital certificates from inception to sale. The uniqueness continues as it offers fair trade for both artists and collectors alike while also providing creative investment opportunities through the native token PMT and Loyalty-NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Art lovers are not only able to enjoy their favorite works but also be part of something bigger than themselves when investing in a unique Real World Asset (RWA). All while letting artists maintain their freedom with no interference from third parties.

Ime in priimekPMT

UvrstitevNo.1252

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0

Razpoložljivi obtok--

Največja ponudba2,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba2,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.06827469370734787,2025-03-31

Najnižja cena0.05461824789246768,2024-07-15

Javna veriga blokovBSC

UvodPublic Masterpiece is the first of its kind, a unique and innovative collective that builds bridges between physical art and blockchain. It shines new light on authenticity by tracking each artwork with digital certificates from inception to sale. The uniqueness continues as it offers fair trade for both artists and collectors alike while also providing creative investment opportunities through the native token PMT and Loyalty-NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Art lovers are not only able to enjoy their favorite works but also be part of something bigger than themselves when investing in a unique Real World Asset (RWA). All while letting artists maintain their freedom with no interference from third parties.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.