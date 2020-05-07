PIB

Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

Ime in priimekPIB

UvrstitevNo.1093

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok24,150,500,892.670006

Največja ponudba30,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba29,696,500,892.670006

Hitrost kroženja0.805%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov292.4109226098197,2021-11-29

Najnižja cena0.000056931377751,2020-05-07

Javna veriga blokovKLAY

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

