Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.
UvrstitevNo.1093
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%
Razpoložljivi obtok24,150,500,892.670006
Največja ponudba30,000,000,000
Skupna ponudba29,696,500,892.670006
Hitrost kroženja0.805%
Datum izdaje--
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov292.4109226098197,2021-11-29
Najnižja cena0.000056931377751,2020-05-07
Javna veriga blokovKLAY
