PEAQ

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

Ime in priimekPEAQ

UvrstitevNo.361

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.81%

Razpoložljivi obtok893,450,010.3489045

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba4,277,857,252.9360495

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10

Najnižja cena0.0944989658924151,2025-03-13

Javna veriga blokovPEAQEVM

Uvodpeaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.

MEXC je vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut. Spoznajte vodilno svetovno borzo kriptovalut za nakup, trgovanje in zaslužek s kriptovalutami. Trgujte z bitcoinom BTC, ethereumom ETH in več kot 3,000 altcoini.
Iskanje
Priljubljene
PEAQ/USDC
peaq network
----
--
24h najvišje
--
24h nizka
--
24h volumen (PEAQ)
--
24-urni znesek (USDC)
--
Grafikon
Informacije
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Trgovanja na trgu
Spot
Odprta naročila（0）
Zgodovina naročil
Zgodovina trgovanja
Odprte pozicije (0)
MEXC je vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut. Spoznajte vodilno svetovno borzo kriptovalut za nakup, trgovanje in zaslužek s kriptovalutami. Trgujte z bitcoinom BTC, ethereumom ETH in več kot 3,000 altcoini.
PEAQ/USDC
peaq network
--
--‎--
24h najvišje
--
24h nizka
--
24h volumen (PEAQ)
--
24-urni znesek (USDC)
--
Grafikon
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Informacije
Odprta naročila（0）
Zgodovina naročil
Zgodovina trgovanja
Odprte pozicije (0)
network_iconOmrežje je nenormalno
Linija 1
Spletna podpora strankam
Loading...