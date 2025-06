OSHI

In the past, governance tokens in blockchain games have often relied solely on the value of the game content, resulting in many tokens being unable to maintain long-term stability and leading to price collapses. OSHI aims to build upon game content designed for long-term operation, while also aligning its utility (token use cases) and underlying value on high-value game IPs known for their sustainability. The aim is to achieve long-term stability of its value. There are also plans in place to design an ecosystem that allows the token economy to span across multiple types of content in the future. The name ""OSHI"" was chosen to reflect the desire for users (fans) to enjoy the game in the long term and engage in “Oshi Katsu” (supporting their favorite characters) via the tokens with peace of mind.

Ime in priimekOSHI

UvrstitevNo.4847

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok0

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.06396470163479487,2024-04-03

Najnižja cena0.010925594556825855,2023-12-12

Javna veriga blokovMATIC

