NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

UvrstitevNo.181

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež0.0001%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)66.30%

Razpoložljivi obtok173,294,248

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.1732%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov3.8393480388979015,2025-05-15

Najnižja cena1.2969048761796595,2025-06-01

Javna veriga blokovAVAX_CCHAIN

