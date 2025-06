NRN

ArenaX Labs Inc. (“ArenaX”) builds NRN Agents, a platform that powers AI agent integration in innovative gaming experiences in virtual games and physical robots. The tech stack combines data aggregation, model training, and model inspection capabilities across imitation learning and reinforcement learning. By combining the limitless variability of games with the physics constraints of robotics, AI agents trained in these environments won’t just master games; they’ll reason, adapt, and ultimately solve real-world challenges. ArenaX positions NRN Agents as a perfect testbed to tackle the challenge of achieving AGI (Artificial General Intelligence). The NRN Agents ecosystem is powered by the Neuron token $NRN.

Ime in priimekNRN

UvrstitevNo.3540

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok0

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.2922224420064732,2025-01-06

Najnižja cena0.022358277431527393,2024-09-06

Javna veriga blokovARB

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

