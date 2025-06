NEWM

NEWMs mission is to create a music ecosystem that prioritizes the interests and aspirations of both musicians and their dedicated fanbase, fostering a vibrant and sustainable music industry for all. We empower artists by fractionalizing music rights with NFTs, enabling them to trade these digital assets within their community, thereby giving them more control over their creative work. By also including music distribution and royalty collection in our product we created a one-stop-shop solution, which solves bottlenecks of bringing RWAs on-chain.

Ime in priimekNEWM

UvrstitevNo.3864

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok0

Največja ponudba9,735,033,900

Skupna ponudba9,735,033,900

Hitrost kroženja0%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.02497993524179633,2023-04-16

Najnižja cena0.000562048325918626,2025-05-19

Javna veriga blokovADA

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

