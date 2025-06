MAVIA

Heroes of Mavia is an online multiplayer blockchain-based strategy game where players use their base and army to battle other players and compete for real cryptocurrency in a play-to-earn fashion. Players can purchase, rent, or partner with landowners to acquire and build a base in the game, earning more rewards as they battle with increasingly difficult bases built by other players around the world.

Ime in priimekMAVIA

UvrstitevNo.890

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)5.36%

Razpoložljivi obtok111,931,126

Največja ponudba256,989,887.032251

Skupna ponudba250,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.4355%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov10.70544724630311,2024-02-18

Najnižja cena0.09690384445875239,2025-03-11

Javna veriga blokovETH

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

