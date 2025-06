LINK

Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.

UvrstitevNo.12

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež0.0031%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)26.75%

Razpoložljivi obtok657,099,970.4527867

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje2017-09-21 00:00:00

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano0.0914 USDT

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov52.87608912,2021-05-10

Najnižja cena0.1262969970703125,2017-09-23

Javna veriga blokovETH

