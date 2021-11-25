KILT

KILT – Represent Your Identity Without Revealing Your Identity You can tell a lot about a person in Scotland by looking at their kilt! But while the individual pattern can represent the “clan” or affiliations of the wearer, it doesn’t reveal private details, like their name or address. Similarly, KILT Protocol provides a way to represent your identity without revealing things you prefer to keep private. KILT brings the old process of trust in real-world verifiable credentials (passport, driving licence, certificate, etc.) to the digital world, while keeping your data private and in your possession. KILT can also be used to create identifiers for machines, services and anything that identities can be built on.

Ime in priimekKILT

UvrstitevNo.1751

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.28%

Razpoložljivi obtok49,420,140

Največja ponudba290,560,000

Skupna ponudba151,251,450

Hitrost kroženja0.17%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov13.488766265013377,2021-11-25

Najnižja cena0.030651272850522195,2025-04-10

Javna veriga blokovKILT

