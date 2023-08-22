KAT

Karat leverages on-chain MPC and ZK technologies to create a sharable Web 2 & 3 ID data layer. Karat encrypts user data such as email and Twitter, links it to the user’s wallet, and stores it on IPFS. Users and nodes are then given the MPC private key, allowing them to completely decentralize control over all data access permissions. This infrastructure is intended to be the infrastructure of all future Dapps that require Web3 social, data indexing, advertising delivery, and login permission calls.

Ime in priimekKAT

UvrstitevNo.2635

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.03%

Razpoložljivi obtok255,538,596

Največja ponudba2,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,997,249,433

Hitrost kroženja0.1277%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.05802041506845649,2023-08-22

Najnižja cena0.000463150077110209,2024-09-22

Javna veriga blokovZKSYNCERA

UvodKarat leverages on-chain MPC and ZK technologies to create a sharable Web 2 & 3 ID data layer. Karat encrypts user data such as email and Twitter, links it to the user’s wallet, and stores it on IPFS. Users and nodes are then given the MPC private key, allowing them to completely decentralize control over all data access permissions. This infrastructure is intended to be the infrastructure of all future Dapps that require Web3 social, data indexing, advertising delivery, and login permission calls.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.