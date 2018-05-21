IOTX

IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

Ime in priimekIOTX

UvrstitevNo.186

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.21%

Razpoložljivi obtok9,441,368,979

Največja ponudba10,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba9,441,368,983

Hitrost kroženja0.9441%

Datum izdaje2018-05-21 00:00:00

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano0.007 USDT

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13

Najnižja cena0.00123909173461,2020-03-13

Javna veriga blokovIOTX

