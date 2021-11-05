IMX

Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.

Ime in priimekIMX

UvrstitevNo.72

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež0.0003%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)1.89%

Razpoložljivi obtok1,841,869,206.3898141

Največja ponudba2,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba2,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.9209%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov9.49739338704633,2021-11-26

Najnižja cena0,2021-11-05

Javna veriga blokovETH

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

