HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.

UvrstitevNo.571

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)1.34%

Razpoložljivi obtok132,500,000

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.1325%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov2.587574787960956,2024-12-20

Najnižja cena0.32897770498658296,2025-04-16

Javna veriga blokovETH

