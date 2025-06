GHUB

GemHUB is the blockchain game platform project. As the global P&E game-oriented De-Fi project, it has begun with the idea that ‘Share the profits of P2E game business with gamers’, and aims for the blockchain service platform that ‘Easy and Convenient Entertaining.’ Game users can easily and conveniently use all the blockchain services such as generating yield profits by playing the game, swapping token, using De-Fi service through one app. Also, game developers can proceed with the independent service without accepting tokens and being subordinated to governance from large game companies.

Ime in priimekGHUB

UvrstitevNo.1946

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.04%

Razpoložljivi obtok103,408,321

Največja ponudba1,200,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,200,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.0861%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.43901544785408864,2022-10-29

Najnižja cena0.009957213494677618,2025-05-31

Javna veriga blokovKLAY

