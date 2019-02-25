FET

Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.

Ime in priimekFET

UvrstitevNo.47

Tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Tržni delež0.0005%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)5,92%

Razpoložljivi obtok2 395 026 181,0881653

Največja ponudba2 719 493 897

Skupna ponudba2 714 493 896,672

Hitrost kroženja0.8806%

Datum izdaje2019-02-25 00:00:00

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano0,0867 USDT

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov3.474265080421965,2024-03-28

Najnižja cena0.00827034467596,2020-03-13

Javna veriga blokovETH

