Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.
Ime in priimekEPT
UvrstitevNo.832
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)1.04%
Razpoložljivi obtok2,442,518,929
Največja ponudba10,000,000,000
Skupna ponudba9,999,999,990
Hitrost kroženja0.2442%
Datum izdaje--
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.061734272639565727,2025-04-21
Najnižja cena0.007516907948050062,2025-05-08
Javna veriga blokovETH
Panoga
Družbeni mediji
