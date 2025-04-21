EPT

Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

Ime in priimekEPT

UvrstitevNo.832

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)1.04%

Razpoložljivi obtok2,442,518,929

Največja ponudba10,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba9,999,999,990

Hitrost kroženja0.2442%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.061734272639565727,2025-04-21

Najnižja cena0.007516907948050062,2025-05-08

Javna veriga blokovETH

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

