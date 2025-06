DTEC

Dtec Assistant is an intelligent vehicle assistant software with artificial intelligence (AI) that can work on the existing software platform of different classes of vehicles. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing (NLP) model, it enables users to communicate with vehicles as if they were talking to a real person, to control the hardware and applications in the vehicle with voice, and to get information about any subject by chatting thanks to the DtecGPT module. The Dtec assistant is also capable of controlling all IoT (internet of things) devices.

Ime in priimekDTEC

UvrstitevNo.1657

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.40%

Razpoložljivi obtok60,020,812.37512759

Največja ponudba450,000,000

Skupna ponudba338,415,647.49448

Hitrost kroženja0.1333%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.209790098274572,2024-11-17

Najnižja cena0.028555422956206725,2025-04-09

Javna veriga blokovMATIC

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

