DAO

DAO Maker is a platform that aims to redefine venture capital for the masses, by providing scalable technologies and funding support to tokenized startups. This venture capital fund was first conceptualized in 2017. It has since evolved to create low turnout frameworks, which has enabled many retail investors and individuals to become active in venture capital. When funding through DAO Maker, the risks for both parties – the investors and the startups – are significantly reduced.

Ime in priimekDAO

UvrstitevNo.745

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)1.09%

Razpoložljivi obtok197,237,092.89160687

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba278,049,472.5716069

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov8.75191628,2021-04-21

Najnižja cena0.10402367680053178,2025-04-09

Javna veriga blokovETH

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.