CUDIS
Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.
Ime in priimekCUDIS
UvrstitevNo.871
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)7.82%
Razpoložljivi obtok247,500,000
Največja ponudba1,000,000,000
Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000
Hitrost kroženja0.2475%
Datum izdaje--
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05
Najnižja cena0.06599160398360256,2025-06-19
Javna veriga blokovSOL
Panoga
Družbeni mediji
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.