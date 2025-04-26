CORN

Welcome to Corn, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin. Corn offers a rich, Bitcoin-centric ecosystem powered by cutting-edge technologies, including Bitcorn (BTCN) as its gas token, the popCORN System for long-term incentives, and LayerZero for seamless cross-chain asset transfers. Built on Arbitrum Orbit, Corn brings unparalleled scalability and efficiency, with support for Stylus, enabling developers to use multiple programming languages for smart contract development.

Ime in priimekCORN

UvrstitevNo.645

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.40%

Razpoložljivi obtok525,000,000

Največja ponudba2,100,000,000

Skupna ponudba2,100,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.25%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.079342336947006,2025-05-11

Najnižja cena0.04348273468795703,2025-04-26

Javna veriga blokovETH

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

