Request Cena (REQ)
Živá cena Request (REQ) dnes je 0.147436 USD. Má aktuálnu trhovú kapitalizáciu $ 109.79M USD. REQ do USD cena sa aktualizuje v reálnom čase.
Kľúčová Request výkonnosť trhu:
- 24-hodinové obchodovanie objemu je -- USD
- Request Zmena ceny v priebehu dňa je -5.05%
- Má počet coinov v obehu 744.29M USD
Získajte aktualizácie cien v reálnom čase REQ do USD ceny na MEXC. Buďte informovaní o najnovších údajoch a analýze trhu. Je nevyhnutné na prijímanie inteligentných rozhodnutí o obchodovaní na rýchlo sa meniacom trhu s kryptomenami. MEXC je vaša preferovaná platforma pre presné REQ informácie o cenách.
Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z Request na USDpohybovala na $ -0.0078459344849642.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny Request na USD pohybovala na $ +0.0660588767.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny Request na USD pohybovala na $ +0.0482131643.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny Request na USD pohybovala na $ +0.04827195223475729.
|Obdobie
|Zmeniť (USD)
|Zmeniť (%)
|Dnes
|$ -0.0078459344849642
|-5.05%
|30 dní
|$ +0.0660588767
|+44.81%
|60 dní
|$ +0.0482131643
|+32.70%
|90 dní
|$ +0.04827195223475729
|+48.68%
Objavte najnovšiu analýzu cien Request: 24 hod Low & High, ATH a denné zmeny:
-0.10%
-5.05%
-2.26%
Ponorte sa do štatistík trhu: trhová kapitalizácia, 24h objem a zásoba:
What Is Request (REQ)? The Request (REQ) utility token, launched in 2017, ensures the performance and stability of the Request Network. The Request Network itself is an Ethereum-based decentralized payment system where anyone can request a payment and receive money through secure means. It removes the requirement for third parties in order to provide a cheaper, more secure payment solution that works with all global currencies. When a user creates a request for payment, they define to which address the payment needs to be allocated and what the amount is. The user can also define the terms and conditions of the payment, upgrading a simple request into an invoice. Once this is completed, the user can share their request to be paid by their counterparty. Every step is documented and stored on the Request network, allowing everyone involved to easily keep track of all the invoices and payments for accounting purposes. Request is also integrated with legislation across the world to remain compliant with the trade laws of each individual country. Who Are the Founders of Request? The founders of Request are Christophe Lassuyt and Etienne Tatur. Christophe Lassuyt is currently the chief financial officer at Request. Before this position, he co-founded MONEYTIS. Etienne Tatur is the chief technical officer of Request. Prior to this, he also co-founded MONEYTIS and worked as a lead developer at QOBUZ, a music streaming service. What Makes Request Unique? The payments on Request are performed by simply sending an invoice through the blockchain; the counterparty can then detect the request and pay it with one click in a peer-to-peer manner. The fact that the payments are push-generated instead of pull-generated is one of Request’s key advantages. There is no need for users to share their account information. The use of blockchain technology also eliminates the need for third-party processors, resulting in a reduction in transaction costs. The Request Network leverages decentralized blockchains such as Ethereum and IPFS for an increased level of security, privacy and data ownership for the end-user. The platform does have transaction fees, which is a cost that is required to broadcast a change to the blockchain network. The transaction fees are used to incentivize miners to reach consensus on the state of the network. REQ can be stored on wallets such as Metamask, MyEtherWallet, Ledger, imToken, Trezor, Atomic Wallet, Jaxx Liberty and Trust Wallet. How Many Request (REQ) Coins Are There in Circulation? REQ is an ERC-20 token that can be spent to use the Request Network. A portion of the REQ fee is burned at a rate that is determined by the current supply and the exchange rate with other currencies. Request’s (REQ) circulating supply is at 999,912,165 REQ as of February 2021 and the maximum supply is 999,983,984 tokens. How Is the Request Network Secured? REQ is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum platform. The requests made with REQ are stored on an immutable digital ledger. This ledger also serves as proof for all auditing purposes.
MEXC je popredná burza kryptomien, ktorej dôveruje viac ako 10 miliónov používateľov po celom svete. Je známa ako burza s najširším výberom tokenov, najrýchlejšími zoznamami tokenov a najnižšími obchodnými poplatkami na trhu. Pridajte sa k MEXC teraz, aby ste zažili najvyššiu likviditu a najkonkurencieschopnejšie poplatky na trhu!
Ceny kryptomien sú vystavené vysokým trhovým rizikám a cenovej volatilite. Mali by ste investovať do projektov a produktov, ktoré poznáte a kde rozumiete súvisiacim rizikám. Pred uskutočnením akejkoľvek investície by ste mali dôkladne zvážiť svoje investičné skúsenosti, finančnú situáciu, investičné ciele a toleranciu rizika a poradiť sa s nezávislým finančným poradcom. Tento materiál by nemal slúžiť ako finančné poradenstvo. Minulá výkonnosť nie je spoľahlivým ukazovateľom budúcej výkonnosti. Hodnota vašej investície môže klesať aj stúpať a investovaná suma sa vám nemusí vrátiť. Za svoje investičné rozhodnutia nesiete výhradnú zodpovednosť. MEXC nezodpovedá za žiadne straty, ktoré vám môžu vzniknúť. Ďalšie informácie nájdete v našich podmienkach používania a upozornení na riziká. Upozorňujeme tiež, že údaje súvisiace s vyššie uvedenou kryptomenou tu prezentovanou (napríklad jej aktuálna cena) sú založené na zdrojoch tretích strán. Sú vám prezentované „tak ako sú“ a slúžia len na informačné účely, bez zastúpenia alebo záruky akéhokoľvek druhu. Odkazy poskytnuté na stránky tretích strán tiež nie sú pod kontrolou spoločnosti MEXC. MEXC nezodpovedá za spoľahlivosť a presnosť takýchto stránok tretích strán a ich obsahu.
|1 REQ do VND
₫3,780.406476
|1 REQ do AUD
A$0.2285258
|1 REQ do GBP
￡0.110577
|1 REQ do EUR
€0.13121804
|1 REQ do USD
$0.147436
|1 REQ do MYR
RM0.63250044
|1 REQ do TRY
₺5.7278886
|1 REQ do JPY
¥21.47257904
|1 REQ do RUB
₽11.9349442
|1 REQ do INR
₹12.61609852
|1 REQ do IDR
Rp2,416.98321984
|1 REQ do KRW
₩206.2039896
|1 REQ do PHP
₱8.2269288
|1 REQ do EGP
￡E.7.3865436
|1 REQ do BRL
R$0.83448776
|1 REQ do CAD
C$0.20493604
|1 REQ do BDT
৳17.90462784
|1 REQ do NGN
₦236.27503616
|1 REQ do UAH
₴6.11711964
|1 REQ do VES
Bs13.858984
|1 REQ do PKR
Rs41.4958622
|1 REQ do KZT
₸75.14518048
|1 REQ do THB
฿4.92288804
|1 REQ do TWD
NT$4.45404156
|1 REQ do AED
د.إ0.54109012
|1 REQ do CHF
Fr0.12237188
|1 REQ do HKD
HK$1.15147516
|1 REQ do MAD
.د.م1.3711548
|1 REQ do MXN
$2.87057892