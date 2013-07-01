XLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

MenoXLM

PozíciaNo.15

Trhová kapitalizácia$0,00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0,00

Podiel na trhu0.0025%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0,47%

Počet coinov v obehu31 146 233 672,199463

Max. počet coinov v obehu50 001 806 812

Celková ponuka50 001 786 892,81785

Rýchlosť obehu0.6229%

Dátum vydania2013-07-01 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

Najnižšia cena0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

Verejný blockchainXLM

Sektor

Sociálne siete

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.

