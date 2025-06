WNXM

Nexus Mutual uses the power of Ethereum so people can share risk together without the need for an insurance company. Nexus Mutual is a decentralised alternative to insurance. They’ve used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company, because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment and Governance.

MenoWNXM

PozíciaNo.9636

Trhová kapitalizácia$0,00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0,00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)189,28%

Počet coinov v obehu657 237,34712418

Max. počet coinov v obehu0

Celková ponuka657 237,34712418

Rýchlosť obehu%

Dátum vydania2020-07-18 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum134.14417963,2021-05-12

Najnižšia cena7.823164130047671,2022-12-30

Verejný blockchainETH

