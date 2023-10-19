SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

MenoSUI

PozíciaNo.12

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu0.0032%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)42.90%

Počet coinov v obehu3,338,327,017.9116654

Max. počet coinov v obehu10,000,000,000

Celková ponuka10,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu0.3338%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Najnižšia cena0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Verejný blockchainSUI

Sektor

Sociálne siete

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.

